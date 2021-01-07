Man saves money for 2 months to replace sister’s broken laptop, people can’t stop praising him
Twitter user Ajay Kareer also shared an image of the new laptop he purchased for his sister.it-s-viral Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:46 IST
Siblings fight, tease, and even get angry at each other. However, beneath all that, there’s a special bond of love that they share. This post, recently shared on Twitter, aptly shows that relationship between a pair of siblings, a brother and a sister. There’s a chance that the tale will melt your heart into a puddle.
Twitter user Ajay Kareer tweeted an image of himself holding a bag with a MacBook pro box peeking from inside. In the caption, Kareer detailed that the laptop is a gift for his sister as hers broke. “My sister’s laptop was broken so I saved money for two months and now on my way to surprise her,” he tweeted. The post is complete with two heart emojis.
In a follow up tweet, on the same post, Kareer also shared an image of his sister’s broken laptop:
Since being shared, the tweet has gathered more than 9,000 likes. It has also amassed tons of love-filled appreciated comments from people. A few also walked on the road of hilarity while reacting to the post.
“Your sister be like,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this meme:
Here’s how others reacted:
What do you think of the tweet?