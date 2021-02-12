News updates from Hindustan Times: US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland

The United States on Thursday condemned China for banning the broadcasting of BBC World News for reporting on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang and the country's handling of Covid-19. Read more

'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is like a sister-daughter, will not face any problem shooting in the state. Read more

Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely

There is dense fog this morning in many parts of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data

India has vaccinated more than 7 million people against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19, covering at least 50% of targeted health-care workers in 26 days of the launch of the world’s largest immunisation campaign. Read more

Congress' Rahul Gandhi slams ‘intent, content’ of farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday used his turn in the discussion on the Union budget to lash out at three contentious farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government. Read more

Being communal never crossed my mind: Wasim Jaffer

Following the unprecedented allegations of communal bias made against former India opener Wasim Jaffer after he quit as coach of Uttarakhand’s state team. Read more

Manya Singh, Miss India Runner-up and daughter of auto driver, shares life story

That advertisement touched the hearts of many. Though that story was a made-up one, the story of recently crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up, Manya Singh's story is quite similar. Read more

Salman Khan thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case

Actor Salman Khan has shared a special post on social media, thanking his fans and followers for their support. Read more

Watch | ‘CAA will be implemented after Covid-19 vaccination ends’: Amit Shah