News updates from Hindustan Times: US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland
The United States on Thursday condemned China for banning the broadcasting of BBC World News for reporting on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang and the country's handling of Covid-19. Read more
'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is like a sister-daughter, will not face any problem shooting in the state. Read more
Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely
There is dense fog this morning in many parts of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more
India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data
India has vaccinated more than 7 million people against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19, covering at least 50% of targeted health-care workers in 26 days of the launch of the world’s largest immunisation campaign. Read more
Congress' Rahul Gandhi slams ‘intent, content’ of farm laws
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday used his turn in the discussion on the Union budget to lash out at three contentious farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government. Read more
Being communal never crossed my mind: Wasim Jaffer
Following the unprecedented allegations of communal bias made against former India opener Wasim Jaffer after he quit as coach of Uttarakhand’s state team. Read more
Manya Singh, Miss India Runner-up and daughter of auto driver, shares life story
That advertisement touched the hearts of many. Though that story was a made-up one, the story of recently crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up, Manya Singh's story is quite similar. Read more
Salman Khan thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case
Actor Salman Khan has shared a special post on social media, thanking his fans and followers for their support. Read more
Watch | ‘CAA will be implemented after Covid-19 vaccination ends’: Amit Shah
13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under Lon Varratu campaign
- A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today
Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech
- Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry
China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso
23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies
Centre seeks action over violence against minorities in Pakistan
