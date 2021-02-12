Manya Singh, Miss India Runner-up and daughter of auto driver, shares life story
- I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep, says Manya Omprakash Singh, the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up. Manya, who is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver shared her inspiring story.
Remember that advertisement where a young woman dressed in a crisp white shirt reaches her swanky new office on her first day in an auto-rickshaw and when asked about her choice of conveyance, she declares with a proud tone that the auto driver is her father? That advertisement touched the hearts of many. Though that story was a made-up one, the story of recently crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up, Manya Singh's story is quite similar.
Manya Omprakash Singh, who was born in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh- the land chosen by the Gods for their incarnation, is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver. Manya has not had an easy childhood and she revealed about it in an Instagram post that featured pictures of her family. She penned a long inspirational note with the images, talking about her mother mortgaging her jewellery to let Manya complete her studies, her running away from home and doing various jobs just to survive, among other things.
The caption read, "I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree (sic)."
She added, "My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams. (sic)"
She is truly an inspiration. Along with Manya, Manika Sheokand was crowned as VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 and Manasa Varanasi was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020.
