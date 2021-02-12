IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data

Fifty percent of accredited social health activists (ASHA), who are community health workers and part of the National Health Mission (NHM), has also been vaccinated against the viral disease as of Wednesday, February 10.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:28 AM IST

India has vaccinated more than 7 million people against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19, covering at least 50% of targeted health-care workers in 26 days of the launch of the world’s largest immunisation campaign, making it fastest to reach the landmark, the government data show.

Fifty percent of accredited social health activists (ASHA), who are community health workers and part of the National Health Mission (NHM), has also been vaccinated against the viral disease as of Wednesday, February 10.

The 26 days in which India crossed 7 million vaccinations made the country the fasted to reach the mark. The United States was the closest second, having taken 27 days to vaccinate 7 million of its citizens, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

“The idea to start Covid-19 vaccination with health care workers made sense for the precise reason that if there were any glitches, those would be addressed before the drive is scaled up. It is picking up and states are vaccinating more numbers on a daily basis. This is a positive step,” said Dr MC Misra, former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

India started the Covid-19 immunisation drive on January 16 with two locally manufactured vaccines, Covishield developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca and made by Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, and Covaxin, developed and produced by Bharat Biotech International. It immediately started administering the jabs to health-care workers in the first phase. The government estimates that close to 10 million health-care workers are registered to receive the vaccine against Covid-19.

“India has become the fastest country in the world to achieve over 70 lakh vaccinations against Covid-19. India accomplished this feat in only 26 days, while it took 27 days for the United States (US) and 48 days for the United Kingdom (UK) to reach the same figures. India has also been the fastest to touch the 6 million mark a few days back,” the Union health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.


As of the morning of Thursday (February 11), 7,017,114 beneficiaries had received the first shot under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

The cumulative vaccination coverage of includes 5,705,228 health-care workers (HCWs) and 1,311,886 front-line workers (FLWs), who include municipal workers, police and civil defence personnel. All these individuals have received the shot in 143,056 sessions that have been conducted so far across the country.

Uttar Pradesh has vaccinated 673,542 individuals, followed by Gujarat with 6 14, 530 vaccinations . In Maharashtra, 573,681 health-care workers have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

“4,05,349 beneficiaries (HCWs- 94,890 and FLWs- 3,10,459) were vaccinated on Day-26 (10th Feb 2021) across 8,308 sessions. The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase. 13 States/UTs have vaccinated over 65% of the registered healthcare workers (HCWs). Bihar leads with over 79.4% of the registered HCWs vaccinated,” the health ministry statement said.

After Bihar, other states that have provided shots to the maximum number of HCWs so far are Tripura (77.8%), Madhya Pradesh (76%), Odisha (73.9%), Uttarkhand (73.7%), Himachal Pradesh (72.5%), Lakshadweep (70.7%), Kerala (70.5%) and Mizoram (70.4%), among others.

However, there are at least seven states that have still reported only either 40% coverage or below, and have been specifically directed by the Centre to improve their performance.

The Union territory of Puducherry has vaccinated only 17.5% of targeted beneficiaries , the lowest proportion immunised against the disease in any state or Ut.

“States have been given a deadline for both health-care workers and frontl-ine workers, to schedule at least one dose by then and even conduct mop-up rounds to accommodate the registered beneficiaries through the Co-WIN app, falling which the remaining beneficiaries will be rolled over in the age-appropriate category as we cannot keep scheduling and re-scheduling sessions indefinitely. There is a large number of beneficiaries that still needs to be covered,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 vaccination

Related Stories

District administrations are now focussing on vaccinating as many health care workers as possible before the February 20 deadline, when the data for the first category of the beneficiaries will be frozen.(ANI file photo)
District administrations are now focussing on vaccinating as many health care workers as possible before the February 20 deadline, when the data for the first category of the beneficiaries will be frozen.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

15k+ get Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on Thursday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:19 AM IST
  • So far, Delhi has vaccinated 162,575 health care and front line workers since the programme began on January 16.
READ FULL STORY
(Praful Gangurde)
(Praful Gangurde)
mumbai news

Maharashtra likely to get 3rd batch of Covid vaccine on Monday

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The state government had earlier received around 1.8 million doses in two instalments for the drive that started from January 16
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout for vaccination down to 54%; jail staff, health officials play the blame game

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Only around 54% of the 1,200 targeted front-line workers turned up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani(LSTV)
Union minister Smriti Irani(LSTV)
india news

Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Making an intervention in the general discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Irani said that she did not expect Gandhi to support a budget which intended to promote the government's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ drive and unite the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:28 AM IST
Fifty percent of accredited social health activists (ASHA), who are community health workers and part of the National Health Mission (NHM), has also been vaccinated against the viral disease as of Wednesday, February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan(Photo @VMBJP)
Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan(Photo @VMBJP)
india news

Centre seeks action over violence against minorities in Pakistan

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:23 AM IST
Responding to questions in Rajya Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said reports of violence and harassment of members of minority communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are a “matter of concern to the government” that are “raised with the respective countries at bilateral levels”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

Congress' Rahul Gandhi slams ‘intent, content’ of farm laws

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:10 AM IST
  • Gandhi also tweaked India’s once-ubiquitous family planning slogan to tell an obstreperous Lok Sabha: “This government is for ‘Hum do hamare do’.” He did not name anyone, but kept implying through the speech that the country was being run by, and for, four people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister’s statement came on the back of a limited withdrawal of front-line troops by the Indian and Chinese armies from the Pangong Tso area on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).(File photo)
The minister’s statement came on the back of a limited withdrawal of front-line troops by the Indian and Chinese armies from the Pangong Tso area on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).(File photo)
india news

‘Nothing conceded’: Centre on LAC troop pullback deal

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:07 AM IST
  • Until now, rival soldiers have been deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline at heights of almost 18,000 feet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many, including the government, claim that the economy is on course to a V-shaped recovery, and the lockdown has not left any significant scars on the economy.(Reuters)
Many, including the government, claim that the economy is on course to a V-shaped recovery, and the lockdown has not left any significant scars on the economy.(Reuters)
india news

Number Theory: The data India needs to diagnose the economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Most forecasters, institutional and private, have revised their GDP estimates for both 2020-21 and 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 25, just months ahead of assembly elections due to take place in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state handed over a probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.(PTI File Photo)
On January 25, just months ahead of assembly elections due to take place in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state handed over a probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Solar case: Court cancels bails of two key accused

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:21 AM IST
The case surfaced in 2014 and 60 cases were registered against Nair and her husband, of which they have been convicted in four and were currently out on bail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench has posted the matter for hearing on March 23 to be listed along with the pending public interest litigation filed by the non-profit Justice for All.(Unsplash)
The bench has posted the matter for hearing on March 23 to be listed along with the pending public interest litigation filed by the non-profit Justice for All.(Unsplash)
india news

SC notice on Union’s plea to club petitions against OTT platforms from HCs

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:18 AM IST
At present, the government has identified 40 OTT platforms which live stream content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
india news

Odisha says Andhra ‘invading’ its territory, seeks contempt action

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:05 AM IST
  • The Naveen Patnaik government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, accusing Andhra Pradesh of “invading” into its territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.(PTI)
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.(PTI)
india news

‘I will join the BJP when we have black snow in Kashmir’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By Sunetra Choudhury, Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad talks about his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his farewell, speculation that he may join the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, in January in Coimbatore, Palaniswami was seen in a skull cap addressing Muslims at an event. Throughout his campaign Palaniswami has repeated that minorities will be protected under his government. (PTI PHOTO).
Earlier, in January in Coimbatore, Palaniswami was seen in a skull cap addressing Muslims at an event. Throughout his campaign Palaniswami has repeated that minorities will be protected under his government. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

‘Alliances may change but ideology will not’: EPS assures Muslim voters in TN

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • AIADMK and BJP formalised their alliance for the assembly elections slated for April-May in Tamil Nadu. They joined hands ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citing Article 131 of the Constitution of India, the Supreme Court in 2006 said disputes over state boundaries were not within its jurisdiction and can only be resolved by the Parliament. (HT PHOTO).
Citing Article 131 of the Constitution of India, the Supreme Court in 2006 said disputes over state boundaries were not within its jurisdiction and can only be resolved by the Parliament. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha moves SC, seeks contempt proceedings against Andhra over border row

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:16 AM IST
  • In the contempt of court petition, the Odisha government said that the Supreme Court in 1968 had first ordered maintenance of status quo in the disputed area and in 2006 the apex court had passed a permanent injunction on the disputed area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the reason Congress leaders felt the need to go to Hathras is because the district administration geared up, not to protect the victim and her family, but to threaten them.(File Photo)
Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the reason Congress leaders felt the need to go to Hathras is because the district administration geared up, not to protect the victim and her family, but to threaten them.(File Photo)
india news

Hathras case: Kerala scribe, PFI members charged under PMLA

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • ED, which probes financial crimes, said in a statement: “…probe has revealed that more than 100 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI over the years and a very large part of this money has been deposited in cash.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)
Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)
india news

'Have to follow Indian law': Govt’s warning to Twitter

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • Prasad said the government was in the favour of freedom of speech and expression but warned that the abuse of social media platforms for harms such as fake news and election manipulation will not be tolerated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court refuses bail to anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • Gogoi, who is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail had approached the top court against the order passed by the Gauhati High Court rejecting bail on January 7 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP