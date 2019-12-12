News updates from Hindustan Times| US President Trump tweets ‘very close’ to China trade deal and all the latest news at this hour

india

US President Trump tweets ‘very close’ to China trade deal

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that the United States is “VERY close” to a trade deal with China, days before new tariffs are due to take effect. The two largest economies in the world are locked in a wide-ranging trade war but negotiators have been working to reach at least a partial resolution before Washington increases tariffs . Read more here.

Lotus symbol on passports as part of security features

A day after Opposition members in Lok Sabha raised the issue of lotus being printed on new passports, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports and involves using other national symbols as well on rotation. Read more here.

Rajasthan ‘paedophile’ stole victims’ complaints revealing his reality

Ravinder Singh’s alleged horrifying reality could have been exposed earlier, ending his victims’ continued nightmare, had he not been able to steal students’ letters to the school principal that revealed his monstrosity, from the complaint box. Read more here.

The CAB is both immoral and unconstitutional | Analysis

From home minister Amit Shah’s defence of the divisive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 (CAB) in both Houses of Parliament, it has become clear that the case for the proposed law is infirm, both constitutionally and morally. He struggled as he oscillated from Partition to an incomplete reading of Article 14 to justify the government’s case for a law which reduces citizenship to a religious test. Upon closer examination, four pillars emerge on which his case rests. Read more here.

‘Clasico will be played’, says Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Thursday the Clasico against Real Madrid next week will not be postponed again, amid renewed fears of unrest around the fixture. Protestors from the Catalan separatist movement, Democratic Tsunami, have called for a “massive” protest outside Camp Nou, where Barcelona are due to play against Real Madrid in La Liga on December 18. Read more here.

Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to choose between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. She had the most ‘grandma’ reply

For the opening episode of the second season, Kareena invited her mother-in-law and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore to the show. In the ‘fun questions’ bit, Kareena asked Sharmila to choose her favourite grandchild between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. Read more here.