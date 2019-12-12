e-paper
US President Trump tweets ‘very close’ to China trade deal

Trump tweeted about the latest development about the China deal as the two largest economies in the world are locked in a wide-ranging trade war.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump says he is close to signing a trade deal with China.
President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that the United States is “VERY close” to a trade deal with China, days before new tariffs are due to take effect.

“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!” Trump tweeted.

The two largest economies in the world are locked in a wide-ranging trade war but negotiators have been working to reach at least a partial resolution before Washington increases tariffs on Sunday.

