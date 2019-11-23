e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times- ‘We are together in this fight, Pawar saheb’, says Uddhav Thackeray and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 13:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a joint briefing with Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that 10 to 11 NCP MLAs have gone with Ajit Pawar.
In a joint briefing with Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that 10 to 11 NCP MLAs have gone with Ajit Pawar.
         

‘We are together in this fight, Pawar saheb’, says Uddhav Thackeray

In a joint briefing with Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that 10 to 11 NCP MLAs have gone with Ajit Pawar. The Sena chief backed Sharad Pawar saying “‘We are together in this fight, Pawar saheb.” Read more

‘Felt cheated’: NCP’s Supriya Sule after BJP-Ajit Pawar deal in Maharashtra

Hours after the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra along with Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter and lawmaker Supriya Sule posted a WhatsApp status with a big message. Read more

BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress

The Congress has charged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with taking donations from a company accused of “terror funding”. The opposition party used a media report that claimed the BJP had received crores of rupees in donation from the company which is under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read more

Army officers ‘targeted’ by Pak operatives asked to change WhatsApp settings

The Indian Army has asked its personnel to alter the settings of popular messaging service WhatsApp to rule out the possibility of being added to groups run by the Pakistani intelligence to gather sensitive information about the force, two Army officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity on Friday. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar reveals interesting story about Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman partnership in historic 2001 Test against Australia at Eden Gardens

The 2001 encounter between India and Australia at Eden Gardens is a regular when it comes to Top 10 Test matches list - both for experts and fans. The encounter, which had a number of great performances, saw India defeat Steve Waugh’s mighty Australian side after following on in the first innings. Read more

IFFI confuses Gulzar for Satyajit Ray on film credit, pic goes viral

In a major goof up, 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), mixed up the pictures of late filmmaker Satyajit Ray and lyricist Gulzar on their website. A picture of the goof up is now going viral. Read more

What women wear to work

In Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar, released in 1963, Arati, a sari-clad, married woman from a middle-class family in Calcutta, takes up a job as a saleswoman to help her struggling family. Slowly, as she changes from a timid housewife to a confident worker, so does her appearance. A little. Edith, an Anglo-Indian, skirt-wearing colleague, teaches her how to apply lipstick, gifts her a pair of sunglasses. The saris remain. Read more

