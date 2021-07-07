News updates from Hindustan Times: Welfare schemes get lion’s share in Mamata govt’s budget and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Welfare schemes get lion’s share in Mamata govt’s Bengal budget

Welfare schemes, infrastructure, special rebate on stamp duty and amendments in road tax were the highlights of the ₹3,08,727 crore budget for 2021-22 that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government placed before the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday, around two months after being sworn in for the third time since 2011. Read more

SC asks Centre to submit panel report on aircraft fumigation to prevent mosquito

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to submit the report of an expert committee tasked at finding out if spraying of insecticides or fumigating aircraft as a solution to mosquito menace was harmful for passengers. Read more

Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen on August 16, online classes from July 12

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to reopen schools in the state from August 16, as the number of infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to see a downward trend in the state. Read more

WHO recommends tocilizumab, sarilumab for critically ill Covid-19 patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended interleukin-6 receptor blockers for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients who are severely or critically ill. Read more

'Dilip Kumar couldn't recognise anyone in last few years,' says Lata Mangeshkar in a heartbreaking note

Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a heartbreaking note on Instagram following the death of Dilip Kumar. The actor, aged 98, died on Wednesday morning. Lata shared a gallery of pictures, one from a different era, and remembered her 'older brother'. Read more

Devdutt Padikkal wishes MS Dhoni before cutting cake as Team India celebrates birthdays of a legend and a youngster

On July 7th, 2021, former India cricket captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 40th birthday. On the same day, a youngster Devdutt Padikkal also celebrated his 21st birthday. Read more

How to turn on dark mode on YouTube on desktop, Android and iOS

YouTube is possibly one of the first widely used platforms that offered dark mode. As YouTube explains it, “Dark theme allows you to tone down your screen’s glare and experience YouTube with a dark background.” Read more