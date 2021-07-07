Home / Cricket / Devdutt Padikkal wishes MS Dhoni before cutting cake as Team India celebrates birthdays of a legend and a youngster
MS Dhoni and Devdutt Padikkal share birthdays.(File/BCCI/HT Collage)
MS Dhoni and Devdutt Padikkal share birthdays.(File/BCCI/HT Collage)
cricket

Devdutt Padikkal wishes MS Dhoni before cutting cake as Team India celebrates birthdays of a legend and a youngster

India vs Sri Lanka: Birthday boy Devdutt Padikkal sent birthday wishes to MS Dhoni before cutting his own cake at India's camp in Colombo.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 08:17 PM IST

On July 7th, 2021, former India cricket captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 40th birthday. On the same day, a youngster Devdutt Padikkal also celebrated his 21st birthday. But before cutting his birthday cake, Padikkal made a heartwarming gesture for Dhoni and wished him a happy birthday.

Padikkal is part of India's limited-overs squad being led by Shikhar Dhawan under the helm of coach Rahul Dravid that will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Also read: Pakistan captain Azam reveals team's reaction to Covid outbreak in England camp

On Wednesday, the BCCI uploaded a video in which Paddikal was seen celebrating his birthday with his teammates at the team hotel. While the Indian players cheered for him, the left-handed batsman picked up the knife and sent a beautiful message to 'captain cool' MS Dhoni before cutting his cake.


As the Indian squad started singing the happy birthday song, Paddikal requested them to stop singing and said: "Before I cut the cake, I would like to wish Mahi bhai on behalf of the entire team. He has been an inspiration for all of us, and to share a birthday with him is a great feeling. So, happy birthday to Mahi bhai."

Meanwhile, the India vs Sri Lanka series will begin from July 13th. The players led by Dhawan played their 2nd intra-squad match on Wednesday in Colombo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ms dhoni devdutt padikkal india vs sri lanka + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.