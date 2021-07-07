Devdutt Padikkal wishes MS Dhoni before cutting cake as Team India celebrates birthdays of a legend and a youngster

On July 7th, 2021, former India cricket captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 40th birthday. On the same day, a youngster Devdutt Padikkal also celebrated his 21st birthday. But before cutting his birthday cake, Padikkal made a heartwarming gesture for Dhoni and wished him a happy birthday.

Padikkal is part of India's limited-overs squad being led by Shikhar Dhawan under the helm of coach Rahul Dravid that will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

On Wednesday, the BCCI uploaded a video in which Paddikal was seen celebrating his birthday with his teammates at the team hotel. While the Indian players cheered for him, the left-handed batsman picked up the knife and sent a beautiful message to 'captain cool' MS Dhoni before cutting his cake.





As the Indian squad started singing the happy birthday song, Paddikal requested them to stop singing and said: "Before I cut the cake, I would like to wish Mahi bhai on behalf of the entire team. He has been an inspiration for all of us, and to share a birthday with him is a great feeling. So, happy birthday to Mahi bhai."

Meanwhile, the India vs Sri Lanka series will begin from July 13th. The players led by Dhawan played their 2nd intra-squad match on Wednesday in Colombo.