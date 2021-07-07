'It didn't come into our minds at any time': Pak captain Azam reveals team's reaction to Covid outbreak in England camp

Despite knowing that England will field a relatively inexperienced side against Pakistan in the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan due to a Covid outbreak in the camp, skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday revealed that the team did not think about calling off the tour.

On Tuesday, English cricket was dealt with a severe blow as the whole squad was forced into self-isolation after three players and four members of the support staff tested positive for the wretched coronavirus. Post that, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), was forced to name a new captain in Ben Stokes and name a revamped squad.

Right-hand batsman Babar, speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI on Thursday, said that the thought of calling off the tour did not cross their mind.

"No, we didn't think about it, it didn't come into our minds at any time. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have assured us that they will take care of the safety and health of all the squad members," explained Babar.

The skipper further added that these are unprecedented times and that their focus is on the game.

"We must understand that these are the unprecedented times of Covid-19. Then again I want to acknowledge my players that are spending time in bio-secure bubbles and we have prepared in that. We are focusing on cricket and tomorrow's game. Of course it was disappointing news and we must understand that we would not get the ideal situation because of the Covid situation," remarked Babar while concluding the point.

The first of the three ODIs will be played on Thursday at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff.