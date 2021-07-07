'Dilip Kumar couldn't recognise anyone in last few years,' says Lata Mangeshkar in a heartbreaking note

Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a heartbreaking note on Instagram following the death of Dilip Kumar. The actor, aged 98, died on Wednesday morning. Lata shared a gallery of pictures, one from a different era, and remembered her 'older brother'.

In the first, Lata Mangeshkar was seen tying a rakhi on Dilip Kumar's wrist. The second featured the actor and singer embracing each other while the third appeared to have been taken at his home. Sharing the pictures, she penned a note in Hindi, addressing Dilip by his real name Yusuf Khan, and said that she is speechless following the news of Dilip's death.

"Yusuf bhai has gone leaving his younger sister behind. His death seems like the end of an era. I am unable to comprehend anything, I'm extremely sad, speechless, he gave me many memories and left. Yusuf bhai has been unwell for the last many years. He couldn't recognise anyone, at such time, Saira bhabhi left everything and took care of him day and night. She had no other life. I bow down to such a woman and I pray for Yusuf bhai's soul to rest in peace," she wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar was among the few stars who visited Dilip at his residence. The actor had shared a picture with her on his Twitter account a few years ago and said, "My 'choti behen, Lata' @mangeshkarlata visited us today."

Also read: Dharmendra recalls taking Dilip Kumar's sweater in the 60s: 'I will not return it, can I take it?'

On Wednesday morning, Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital confirmed the news of his death to ANI. Soon after, the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted from Dilip's Twitter account and confirmed, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."