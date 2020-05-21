News updates from Hindustan Times: What India and the world are doing for Covid-19 vaccine and all the latest news

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:09 IST

Antibody testing, vaccine trial: What India and the world are doing for Covid-19 vaccine

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, with governments, drugmakers and researchers working on around 100 vaccine programmes. Read more.

No tatkal, premium tatkal booking for 200 trains that begin service from June 1: Ministry of Railways

The Ministry of Railways, in its guidelines, has said that tatkal and premium tatkal booking options will not be available for 200 trains that begin operations from June 1. The process of reservation of tickets for these trains was scheduled to begin at 10 am today but was delayed. Read more.

NDMA advises people not to move out until govt’s green signal

Amid cyclone Amphan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday advised people against going out until government’s green signal. Read more.

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential Covid-19 drug

Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Thursday it has got regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, considered a potential treatment for Covid-19. Read more.

Gautam Gambhir picks Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli in ODIs, reveals reasons

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir made his pick between India legend Sachin Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli, and said that he would pick the former in the ODIs. Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, with numerous records etched to his name. Read more.

Apple whistleblower goes public, says company must face consequences

A former Apple contractor who revealed that the company was using users’ private conversations to improve its virtual assistant, Siri, has gone public over lack of action. Read more.

I’m a sucker for all things retro: Why Vijay Varma loves nineties fashion

Most recently seen in the crime thriller SHE, horror short Ghost Stories and Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Varma says he is a sucker for nineties fashion. Read more.

Covid-19: India, Brazil, Russia new hotspots, Is our social distancing enough?

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, how lockdown rules are confusingly different, Cambridge lectures to go online next academic year and more.Watch here.