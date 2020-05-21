I’m a sucker for all things retro: Why Vijay Varma loves nineties fashion

fashion-and-trends

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:44 IST

Most recently seen in the crime thriller SHE, horror short Ghost Stories and Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Varma says he is a sucker for nineties fashion. Vijay treated his fans with a question-answer session via his Instagram Stories and a fan asked him why nineties fashion inspires him so much. Vijay replied: “I’m a sucker for all things retro -- nineties fashion for their loose wide baggy fits and crazy prints.”

Another user asked him: “Are you bisexual?” To which, he replied: “Quoting SRK... I’m try-sexual.”

In a previous Instagram post, talking about his SHE character, Sasya’s style, Vijay wrote, “Making of Sasya. We wanted the king of kitsch kinda guy. A man who can carry gaudy colours easily. Tried several outfits, shoes and belts and zeroed in on these. Then I went to @avancontractor and she gave me the hairstyle for Sasya. The one that can reflect his twisted, secretive mind and temperament. The sunglasses we chose were red in Color. Everything he sees is bloody and warm. And finally the tattoo. A kinda of tattoo that shows his narcissistic side. Not many people have their own name engraved on their bodies. It’s not normal. Well sasya isn’t normal too.”

In a previous interview with IANS, Vijay was asked what made him take acting seriously, to which he answered, “For me, it was Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav. That was one of those films, and his character was one of such that made me say, ‘actor banna hai’. That performance impacted me so much! His character Raghu in the film was a man with a story of zero-to-hero. A man who became a gangster who roams around with pachaas-tola around his neck! Oh man! That was a performance! I think Vastaav was the Agneepath of my growing-up days!”

When asked if he ever told Sanjay Dutt about this, he said, “No, I haven’t because I met him socially, a couple of times. I met him at Mr Bachchan’s place but at those moments I was comfortable just being around him and getting a big hug! For sharing my story, we need to sit down and chat. That is yet to happen.”

Vijay was recently seen in Bamfaad directed by Ranjan Chandel. Bamfaad is a love story set in Allahabad in which Vijay plays the antagonist. The film marks the debut of veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal. It is presented by Anurag Kashyap. Vijay will be next seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, which also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala. He was also seen in the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3.

