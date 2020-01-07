News updates from Hindustan Times: Why Delhi Police waited at JNU gate to enter campus and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Why Delhi police waited at JNU gate for permission to enter campus

An FIR registered by the Delhi police on Monday mentions that JNU officials had sent a written request to the police to reach the campus, when the first incident of violence was reported from Periyar hostel at around 3.45pm on Sunday. Why, then, did the police teams stand outside the gate and entered the campus only at 8pm.

Two factors that may determine who wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Seventy assembly constituencies in Delhi will go to polls on February 8 with the main contest expected between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which controls all three Municipal Corporations in the national capital . Two factors will determine Delhi’s political outcome. What are these factors?

JNU violence: Chat groups, pictures suggest link to ABVP; student body denies role

Two WhatsApp groups with posts purportedly showing attempts by the suspects in Sunday’s rampage to organise and coordinate their attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers are being linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - a link that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) student body strongly denied.

Opposition looks to form strategy to corner BJP over CAA protests, JNU violence

The opposition parties will meet on January 13 in a bid to formulate a common ground and joint approach to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of the assault on JNU students on Sunday and the protests in Delhi and elsewhere over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

‘India-US ties grown from strength to strength’: PM Modi in new year call to President Trump

India-US ties have grown from “strength to strength”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump in a new year greeting call, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement early on Tuesday morning. The Prime Minister extended new year greetings to President Trump, his family and the people of the United States.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: After wet start, hope for dry run

The India-Sri Lanka T20 series has been reduced to two matches after the first was washed out in Guwahati on Sunday night. With no action taking place at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium beyond the coin toss, the teams packed up and travelled around 2,200kms to get to Indore on Monday. With only a one-day gap between the games, both sides chose not to train.

Troll asks Taapsee Pannu if she is Indian, she hits back

Actor Taapsee Pannu is famous for shutting down trolls with her savage responses. When a Twitter user asked her on Monday if she was an Indian, she hit back asking, “Ab tumhaare ko bhi paper dikhaane hai kya? (Do I have to show my documents to you also?)”

