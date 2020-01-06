News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Will soon register FIR’: Delhi police after Sunday violence on JNU campus and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Will soon register FIR’: Delhi police after Sunday violence on JNU campus

The Delhi police said it has received several complaints in connection with Sunday’s violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where masked men and women armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Read more

Priyanka Gandhi starts chalking out minority outreach plan ahead of 2022 UP polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought the caste composition in each of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 assembly constituencies as her party seeks to reach out to the Dalits, Other Backward Class (OBCs) and Muslims ahead of the 2022 assembly polls in the state, Congress functionaries aware of the developments said. Read more

Rain likely in north over 3 days; temperatures to fall in Delhi between Jan 9-11: IMD

Temperatures are likely to fall in Delhi between January 9 and 11 after a spell of rain triggered by a western disturbance over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, almost a week after a change in wind direction brought relief from an intense cold wave in the national capital.Read more \

Iran says will forego ‘limit’ on centrifuges as tensions with US soar

Iran on Sunday announced its fifth reduction in its nuclear commitments, saying it will forego the “limit on the number of centrifuges”, as tensions with the United States soar after the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US strike. Read more

Golden Globes 2020: From Parasite to Fleabag, check out full list of winners

The Golden Globes, Hollywood’s most freewheeling televised award show, are underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hill, Los Angeles, hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth time. The first award of the night went, fittingly to a streaming service series. Check out the full list of winners here

‘Indian jugaad’: Steam irons, hairdryers used to dry pitch in Guwahati, social media has field day

Virat Kohli won the toss, opted to field first and the two skippers went back in. It started raining and for the rest of the night, frequent showers and damp patches on the field and on the pitch ensured that the crowd had to go back home without seeing any action. The showers lasted less than an hour. Once the showers relented, super soppers ran up and down and even steam irons and hairdryers were used to dry the pitch. Read more

The US Left and Indian democracy | Analysis

The nullification of Article 370 has prompted the Left-Liberal segment of the American establishment to denounce Indian democracy as “majoritarian”. The charge is fascinating because it says more about the motives and fate of American “progressivism” than it does about Indian democracy, writes Rahul Sagar. Read more