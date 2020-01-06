‘Will soon register FIR’: Delhi police after Sunday violence on JNU campus

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 08:18 IST

The Delhi police said it has received several complaints in connection with Sunday’s violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where masked men and women armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus

“We have received multiple complaints in connection with yesterday’s violence in JNU. We will soon register a First Information Report (FIR),” said the Delhi police.

Late last evening, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers from JNU.

The delegation comprising students and teachers from JNU, Jamia and Delhi University submitted an application seeking urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the JNU premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers’ Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

While members of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) alleged that the attackers were from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP), the latter denied it.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar issued a statement alleging that it was a clash between two groups of students on the issue of boycotting semester registration.

At least 23 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and a professor was admitted in Safdarjung hospital. Ghosh, in a video, was seen bleeding from her head and was saying, “I was brutally attacked. I am bleeding and not in a condition to talk.”

Students at several JNU hostels including Sabarmati, Mahi Mandavi, Kaveri and Periyar complained of attacks and vandalisation.