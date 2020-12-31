News updates from Hindustan Times: Word cloud analysis of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ and what it tells us and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:15 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Word cloud analysis of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ and what it tells us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who pitched ‘India first’ policy as he came to power at the Centre in 2014, has used “India” 220 times in his monthly radio talk show Mann ki Baat in 2019. Read more

On Kerala assembly vote against CAA, Pinarayi Vijayan says there’s a message

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan proposed a resolution in the state assembly that asks the BJP-led national coalition to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed by Parliament during the Winter Session. Read more

Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains

Aspiring Sena MLAs, such as Tanaji Sawant, Sunil Prabhu and Bhaskar Jadhav, are also said to be upset for being overlooked for ministerial berths and were not present at the swearing-in ceremony. Read more

Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

In his 37 years of service, Gen Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. Read more

The return of BJP in a big election year

BJP will be satisfied at redefining the rules to access power yet again in Delhi. It has exhibited its ability to leverage opportunities. But Maharashtra and Jharkhand made sure it was not all sunshine for the party. Read more

‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Sanjay Manjrekar speaks about 2019, recalls Ravindra Jadeja, Harsha Bhogle episodes

In November when India took on Bangladesh in a day night Test match, Manjrekar raked up another controversy when he got into a minor verbal spat with Harsha Bhogle over the visibility of the pink ball. Read more

Sona Mohapatra shares swimsuit photos, slams trolls for claiming she wears ‘slut clothes’ and then says #MeToo

Singer Sona Mohapatra also got into a nasty Twitter spat with hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani for supposedly sly-tweeting about her swimsuit photos. Read more

Rahul Mishra is the first Indian designer to be part of the Haute Couture calendar

It’s a proud moment for Indian fashion as the Committee of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture (which met on November 20 this year) has invited designer Rahul Mishra as a “guest member” on the January 2020 Paris Haute Couture Week. Read more