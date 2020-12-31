Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:56 IST

The resentment within the Shiv Sena is brewing after many hopefuls were overlooked in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s first expansion of his brand-new council of ministers. An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday acknowledged a sentiment in the party that “original Shiv Sainiks” could not be inducted in Thackeray’s team but explained it to the need to accommodate Independent lawmakers who support the Sena-led coalition.

Aspiring Sena MLAs, such as Tanaji Sawant, Sunil Prabhu and Bhaskar Jadhav, are also said to be upset for being overlooked for ministerial berths and were not present at the swearing-in ceremony. Ravindra Waikar, who is considered close to Thackeray, was also surprisingly dropped from the list.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut was reportedly upset over his brother and MLA Sunil Raut not being given ministership. Raut, who was one of the key architects of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance, skipped the swearing-in ceremony. Raut is also the executive editor of Saamana.

“Diwakar Raote, Ramdas Kadam, Tanaji Sawant, Deepak Kesarkar, Ravindra Waikar did not get another chance from the Shiv Sena. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray became the MLA for the first time and now he’s in the cabinet... With the Independents, Bacchu Kadu, Shankarrao Gadakh, and Rajendra Yedravkar becoming ministers from Shiv Sena quota, original Shiv Sainiks lost the opportunity,” the editorial said.

Following the cabinet expansion and cabinet meeting on Monday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “There are limitations on how many people can be accommodated in the council of ministers. This is a three-party government.”

On Monday, Raut had dismissed rumours that he or his family are upset over his brother’s inclusion from the cabinet.