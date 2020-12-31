e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / India News / Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

In his 37 years of service, Gen Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Gen Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army.
Gen Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army.(ANI photo)
         

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took charge as the Chief of Army Staff, succeeding Gen Bipin Rawat.

Gen Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army.

In his 37 years of service, Gen Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

Before appointed as vice chief of the Army, Gen Naravane was heading the Army’s Eastern Command that takes care of India’s nearly 4,000-km border with China. PTI MPB MPB MIN MIN

tags
top news
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
The return of BJP in a big election year
The return of BJP in a big election year
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news