Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:09 IST

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took charge as the Chief of Army Staff, succeeding Gen Bipin Rawat.

Gen Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army.

In his 37 years of service, Gen Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

Before appointed as vice chief of the Army, Gen Naravane was heading the Army’s Eastern Command that takes care of India’s nearly 4,000-km border with China. PTI MPB MPB MIN MIN