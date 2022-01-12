Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: 18 test positive for Covid-19 at IIT Jammu, and all the latest news

Published on Jan 12, 2022 08:46 PM IST
18 test positive for Covid-19 in IIT Jammu, all under quarantine

Eighteen people, including students, staff and faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The detection of these cases came after an RT-PCR test was conducted on 300 people. Read more

Mumbai reports 16,420 Covid infections, over 40% increase from yesterday

Mumbai on Wednesday reported over a 40% spike in the number of Covid infections compared to yesterday's tally at a time when Mumbai's surge was thought to be starting to ebb. Read more

Covaxin booster shot neutralises Omicron, says Bharat Biotech

India's vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ neutralises both the Omicron and Delta variants of the coronavirus. Read more

Hyderabad police book actor Siddharth for tweet against Saina Nehwal

A case was registered against actor Siddharth by the cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police over his controversial tweet against ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, police said on Wednesday. Read more

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora dispel break up rumours with romantic selfie: 'No place for shady rumours'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday squashed all rumours about his breakup with actor-television personality Malaika Arora. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a mirror selfie as he posed with Malaika. Read more

