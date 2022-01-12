Covaxin booster shot neutralises Omicron, says Bharat Biotech

India's vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ neutralises both the Omicron and Delta variants of the coronavirus.

The study, sponsored by Bharat Biotech's partner Ocugen Inc, was conducted at the Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta based on blood serum collected from 13 individuals, 28 days after their booster shot, reported news agency Reuters.

"The neutralisation activity of Covaxin-boosted sera was comparable to what has been observed in mRNA vaccine-boosted sera against the Omicron variant," Reuters quoted Bharat Biotech as saying in a statement.

"More than 90% of all individuals boosted with Covaxin showed neutralising antibodies," it added.

Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said the vaccine major is in a continuous state of innovation and product development for Covaxin.

"The positive neutralization responses against the Omicron and Delta variants, validates our hypothesis of a multi-epitope vaccine generating both humoral and cell mediated immune responses.

"Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved with the use of Covaxin as a universal vaccine for adults and children," he added.

A booster shot of Covaxin is administered six months after the last of two doses.

Covaxin is India's first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine and received a WHO emergency-use listing late last year.

(with agency inputs)