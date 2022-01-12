Hyderabad police book actor Siddharth for tweet against Saina Nehwal

A case was registered against actor Siddharth by the cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police over his controversial tweet against ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman in Hyderabad against Siddharth over his remarks online against the badminton player, the case was registered against the actor under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police official told PTI.

Saina Nehwal on Wednesday said she is happy that Siddharth issued a public apology for his unsavoury remarks on her after she raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach recently.

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab attracted much flak a few days ago, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account. He issued an apology, calling his comment a "rude joke" and admitted that he could not "justify my tone and words." Saina said she is glad he acknowledged that.

In an open letter published on Twitter, the Rang De Basanti actor wrote, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago."

"I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that.

"As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land," he added.

Saina, who is a member of the ruling BJP, said she is glad that Siddharth admitted to his comments not being in good taste.

"He only said it and he is now apologising. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven't spoken to him but I am happy that he apologised," she said on the sidelines of the ongoing India Open in Delhi.

"See, it is about women, he shouldn't target a woman like that but it's okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him," she added.

The 42-year-old actor claimed to be a "staunch feminist" and asserted he would never say anything to a woman with a "malicious intent".

