News updates from HT: 2 ex-BJP ministers on AAP’s list of nominees for Goa polls and all the latest news

Goa polls: 2 former BJP ministers on AAP’s first list of nominees

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday announced the first list of the party’s 10 candidates, including former ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Alina Saldanha and Mahadev Naik, for the Goa assembly elections. Read more

Man arrested for brandishing knife at Harish Rawat’s event

The Uttarakhand Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly brandishing a knife after climbing the stage of an event of former chief minister Harish Rawat at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday evening. Read more

New guideline for international passengers amid Omicron surge, 7-day home quarantine mandatory for all

The Centre on Friday issued a revised guideline for international passengers amid the exponential rise of Omicron cases making 7-day home quarantine mandatory for all those coming from abroad. Read more

"Kohli, Dravid should've sent instructions" to Rahul: Ex-PAK spinner points out big captaincy decision which hurt India

Team India faced a 7-wicket defeat in the second Test of the series against South Africa in Johannesburg. Read more

Soha Ali Khan recalls time when there was no electricity at Pataudi Palace: ‘We used to sleep outside’

Actor Soha Ali Khan recalled childhood memories of her ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, and said that the place still has an ‘old world charm’. Read more

Suffering from knee pain? Try these home remedies for relief

Our sedentary lifestyle during pandemic times can affect our body in multiple ways. Read more

Woman wins $300 in lottery, splits prize with man who encouraged her to buy it

In today's edition of wholesome videos that may leave you with a wide smile on your face, here is the story of an elderly woman who decided to share the prize money she won in lottery with a store cashier.