"Kohli, Dravid should've sent instructions" to Rahul: Ex-PAK spinner points out big captaincy decision which hurt India

Team India faced a 7-wicket defeat in the second Test of the series against South Africa in Johannesburg. Proteas captain Dean Elgar produced a magnificent performance with the bat in the 240-run chase, scoring an unbeaten 96 to steer the hosts to a series-leveling victory at Wanderers.

KL Rahul led India in the second Test in the absence of Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the game ahead of the toss due to back spasms. There had been some captaincy decisions on the field which didn't feel right with the experts and former Pakistan captain Danish Kaneria is one of them.

Kaneria said that the duo of Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid should've helped Rahul from the dressing room during the fourth day of the Test.

"Team India were on the backfoot, they should have made South Africa work hard for their runs. But that did not happen, they scored the remaining runs very easily. The bowling and the bowling changes were not good. Can't criticize KL Rahul too much as he is captaining for the first time. But, the think tank of Kohli and Dravid should have sent instructions regarding the bowling changes and bowling areas," Kaneria said on his official YouTube channel.

“They should've told them to make bowling changes in short burst. All the three pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj should've bowled in short bursts and kept the ball in the corridor. They should've packed the off-stump and bowled on that line,” Kaneria said.

However, the former Pakistan spinner also praised the South African team for their fight in the second Test and insisted that it would be “difficult” for the visitors to make a comeback in the third and final Test if the bowling doesn't improve.

“This win will give South Africa a lot of confidence heading into the third Test. India had a good opportunity to win this Test and seal the series. But if India bowl like this it would be difficult for them to win the third Test as well. Batters will have to contribute as well,” said Kaneria.

