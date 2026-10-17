Dog survives 50 hours alone in Alaska wilderness after avalanche; Apple AirTag helps rescuers find her

A four-year-old poodle-husky mix has been rescued after spending around 50 hours alone in Alaska’s snowy wilderness following an avalanche that left two mountaineers seriously injured. An AirTag helped rescuers locate a dog that went missing in Alaska’s mountains after an avalanche injured two climbers. (Facebook/Lauren Joy Padawer)

The dog, named LouLou, was accompanying the experienced climbers in Chugach State Park on October 10 when an avalanche swept the men about 500 feet down a mountain ridge, according to Scripps News.

Both survived and were taken to hospital, but LouLou disappeared.

Search coordinated from thousands of miles away According to People, Lauren Padawer, whose boyfriend Brian was one of the injured climbers, was overseas celebrating her father’s 80th birthday when she learnt about the accident.

Brian suffered a broken jaw and a severe hand injury, while his climbing partner sustained three broken ribs and a fractured vertebra.

Unable to join the search herself, Padawer contacted local rescue organisations, hiking groups and dozens of individuals, hoping someone could locate LouLou.

“I just wanted to exhaust every resource I had and only give up [knowing] I did everything I could do,” she told People.

More than 20 volunteers joined the search, including a scent-detection dog. LouLou was wearing an Apple AirTag, but its first estimated location was nearly half a mile off, complicating efforts in the rugged terrain.

“On an ordinary map, that might not seem enormous. In the rugged Chugach Mountains, half a mile can mean an entirely different ridge, drainage, or mountainside especially with rapidly shifting and intermittently stormy weather,” Padawer wrote.