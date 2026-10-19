Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Ayush Badoni looks to lead Delhi's charge, Siraj eyes wickets for Hyderabad

As the Elite Group matches are about to resume, here's how the scores read at stumps on the opening day:

Assam vs Tripura - Assam 228/6

Andhra vs Hyderabad - Hyderabad 275; Andhra 9/0

Baroda vs Bihar - Bihar 166 all out; Baroda 77/3

Delhi vs Gujarat - Delhi 381/4

Haryana vs Chandigarh - Chandigarh 103 all out; Haryana 139/4

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai - Himachal 140 all out; Mumbai 107/2

J&K vs Vidarbha - Jammu and Kashmir 260 all out

Karnataka vs Saurashtra - Karnataka 281/8

Kerala vs Odisha - Kerala 245/6

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand - Jharkhand 169 all out; Maharashtra 85/3

Pondicherry vs Madhya Pradesh - Pondicherry 177 all out; Madhya Pradesh 23/2

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh - Punjab 269/4

Rajasthan vs Railways - Rajasthan 247/2

Services vs Bengal - Bengal 184 all out; Services 83/5

Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand 134 all out; Tamil Nadu 185/2

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa - Uttar Pradesh 202 all out; Goa 43/0