Suffering from knee pain? Try these home remedies for relief

Our sedentary lifestyle during pandemic times can affect our body in multiple ways. While our eyes bear the brunt of excessive screen time, our joints and muscles become stiffer due to continuous sitting posture. No wonder knee pain is on rise in elderly as well people who are largely inactive due to their desk jobs. Winter season can further aggravate knee pain in general.

Obesity is also can be one of the culprits behind knee pain as extra weight can put additional strain on your joints apart from arthritis and gout. Knee injury while playing a sport is another common reason for pain.

To make sure our knees remain healthy even in old age, one must take out time for exercise and some physical activity during the day. A good diet loaded with nutrition can make sure you have stronger bones and overall good health. Experts say mild and moderate knee pain can be treated at home with easy remedies.

"Mild to moderate knee pain can often be treated at home. If you had a recent twist or fall, try RICE therapy (Rest, Ice, Compression with a bandage and Elevation over a pillow). If you have long-standing knee discomfort, daily exercises can help keep muscles strong and maintain mobility. Low-impact activities like cycling, walking, swimming/ water exercise and tai chi or yoga can relieve knee pain. Heat or cold therapy (20 minutes at a time) and weight management especially in obese patients can give your knees a breather," says Dr Mohit Kukreja, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central.

If your knee pain is not letting you walk or climb stairs properly, cycle or trek, then you must address this problem and follow these home remedies by Dr Rakesh Nair, consultant knee replacement surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur.

Exercise on a daily basis: For people who are physically inactive may be at high risk of developing knee pain. If you have osteoarthritis of the knee or a knee injury then try to move as much as you can. Exercising every day can strengthen the joints and increase mobility. Try activities such as walking, yoga, cycling, swimming under the guidance of the fitness trainer. If you have a knee injury then speak to the expert before following any fitness routine, and do not exercise vigorously at all.

Maintain an optimum weight: If you are on a heavier side then it is the right time to cut down those excess kilos and get back into shape. Being obese can put that additional weight on the knee joints.

Heat and cold compression: You can alternate between heat and cold compression as they both have an anti-inflammatory effect. Applying heat can help your muscles to relax and reduce the stiffness of the joints. Try to place a hot water bottle on the knee or a heating pad. In case of cold compression, you can use an ice pack or put ice cubes in a clean cloth and place them on the knee as it can relieve pain, inflammation, and swelling.

Massage: A self-massage can help you tackle knee pain. Do not apply too much pressure as that can aggravate pain. Be gentle.

Epsom salt: It contains anti-inflammatory properties that reduce swelling and joint pain. Add some Epsom salt to the bathwater, and soak in it for around 15 minutes. You will surely be able to ease the knee pain.

