News updates from HT: Govt data reveals 31 children died by suicide every day in 2020, and all the latest news

31 children died by suicide every day in 2020, reveals govt data

An average of 31 children died by suicide every day in India in 2020, according to the data by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), with experts blaming the coronavirus pandemic for accentuating their psychological stress on the children. Read more

On Kerala Day, President Kovind and PM Modi wish people a bright future

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the people of Kerala on Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi for a bright future. “Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these States and Union Territories for their bright future,” President Kovind said in a tweet. Read more

'Let’s not be harsh on our players': Harbhajan urges fans to stay respectful to India players after New Zealand loss

For a fan of Indian cricket, the team's defeat to New Zealand in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup will be a hard pill to swallow. After suffering a 10-wicket drubbing to Pakistan, everyone expected India to perform better against the Black Caps. However, things weren't much different a week later as Virat Kohli's side lost by 8 wickets. Soon after, Harbhajan Singh put out a tweet, reminding people to stay respectful. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and the whole family come together for Jonas Brothers Family Roast. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is back in US and has reunited with husband Nick Jonas. The couple also had a reunion with the Jonas family as they all attended the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon arrive on Netflix. The family had recently come together for the Jonas Brothers' concert last week. Read more

Ruben Trumpelmann exclusive: Meet the 1st man with 3 wickets in a first T20 over

Namibia's pacer Ruben Trumpelmann became the first bowler to take three wickets in the first over of a T20I innings. Trumpelmann rattled Scotland with three wickets off his first four balls as Namibia won the match by four wickets in the T20 World Cup. In the exclusive interview with HT, Trumpelmann talks about his ‘potentially life-changing' hat-trick and the team’s T20 world cup journey. Watch more

