News updates from HT: After election wins, Prashant Kishore wants to quit, and all the latest news

Prashant Kishor wants to quit poll strategising after Mamata, Stalin's big win, says 'have had enough'

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said he does not want to remain in this field any more as he has done enough of it and now wants to pursue something else. Read more

Yechury, Prakash Karat laud Pinarayi Vijayan as LDF prepares for a comeback

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Sunday lauded the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for their work and said that the people of Kerala rewarded the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for their handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Kerala floods. Read more

Covid-19 protocols violated as early trends trigger celebrations in Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters gathered outside counting centres and on roads, as they played with colour, danced to beating drums and blew trumpets in violation of the Covid-19 norms as the party appeared set to return to power for a third straight time in West Bengal. Read more

Delhi Police urges people to steer clear of fake Remdesivir injections

Delhi Police issued an advisory warning relatives and friends of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients to not get lured into buying fake Remdesivir injections on Saturday. Read more

Haryana announces full lockdown in state for a week starting tomorrow

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij announced on Sunday that the state will go into complete lockdown for a week amid sharp spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. Read more

Anushka Sharma says she, Virat Kohli will 'do their bit' for Covid-19 relief; reveals why she didn't celebrate birthday

Actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday released a video on Instagram to thank fans for the birthday wishes she had received. She also said why she did not celebrate her birthday. Anushka turned 33 on Saturday. Read more

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: David Warner dropped as Sunrisers Hyderabad make three changes; Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, who was removed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain on Saturday, was also dropped from the SRH Playing XI in their Indian Premier League 2021 contest against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Read more

Loved Neha Kakkar’s sultry ethnic look on Indian Idol’s set? Here’s what it cost

Summer’s biggest trend this year is undoubtedly organza and laying style inspiration for the new brides, Neha Kakkar shared throwback pictures from television reality show, Indian Idol 12, which were enough to make the fashion police go weak in their knees. Read more

Watch: DMK 'insecure' about ally Congress? MP explains amid Tamil Nadu poll results