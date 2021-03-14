News updates from HT: Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign

On January 18 this year, a prominent leader of the ongoing farmers’ protest against three new agricultural laws, Gurnam Singh Charuni, “clarified” before a platform of farm unions leading the agitation that he would never organise political meets without permission after having done so once. Read more

Bengal assembly elections: Amit Shah to hold rallies; TMC may release manifesto

With the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in Bengal to be held in 13 days, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have planned to boost ongoing preparations from Sunday. Read more

Encounter specialist, high-profile cases: Sachin Vaze, cop arrested in Ambani security scare case

Sachin Vaze, an assistant police inspector with the Mumbai Police, was arrested late on Saturday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged part in the conspiracy to plant an explosive-laden sports utility vehicle near Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s house last month. Read more

SC orders probe into alleged threat to judge

The Supreme Court has ordered Madhya Pradesh’s director general of police (DGP) to investigate into whether a superintendent of police (SP) was threatening a trial court judge to prevent arrest of a murder convict, who is husband of a BSP MLA in Madhya Pradesh. Read more

Police detain dozens of opposition leaders, deputies at Moscow conference

Russian police on Saturday arrested around 200 opposition politicians and municipal deputies at a Moscow conference as authorities tighten the screws on Kremlin critics ahead of parliamentary elections. Read more

Norway sees 3 cases of blood clot post AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot

Norway, among the countries that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, said three people who received its shot are being treated for severe blood clots and cerebral hemorrhages but that it’s too soon to say if there was a connection. Read more

Priyanka Chopra swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden were spotted filming their upcoming series Citadel in England. The two were spotted in costume, pulling off some daring stunts in the first ever, leaked pictures from the sets. Read more

'Perhaps Kohli, Shastri think he is Dhoni's replacement': Sehwag feels management needs to back Rishabh Pant more

Apparently, one questionable shot is all it takes for fingers to start pointing again. On Friday, shortly after Rishabh Pant baffled the on looker with a reverse scoop off Jofra Archer that flew for six, the youngster was questioned for playing a rash shot that led to his dismissal. Read more

Vaani Kapoor looks bombtastic in silver sequinned mini dress at new shoot

The War actor recently made headlines as she shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous sequinned dress.The images that we are talking about show the actor wearing a silver mini dress by the designer Akanksha Gajria. The sequinned strapless number featured a plunging neckline and its bodycon silhouette flaunted Vaani's enviable curves. Read more

Also watch: 'Next target Parliament; who'll stop tractors?': Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait