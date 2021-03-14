SC orders probe into alleged threat to judge
The Supreme Court has ordered Madhya Pradesh’s director general of police (DGP) to investigate into whether a superintendent of police (SP) was threatening a trial court judge to prevent arrest of a murder convict, who is husband of a BSP MLA in Madhya Pradesh.
“The rule of law must be preserved,” held the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah, as it castigated the state government for failing to arrest Govind Singh despite an FIR registered against him in March 2019 and an arrest warrant issued around two months ago. Instead, the bench lamented, the trial court judge in Damoh district was reportedly being intimidated by the SP, Damoh for summoning Singh as an accused in a murder case of 2019 and issuing the arrest warrant against him.
On Friday, the court was informed by advocate Varun Thakur, who represented the son of the man allegedly killed by Singh, that the pressure was mounted on the trial court judge since Singh was husband of BSP MLA from Pathariya, Rambai.
The court was also informed by Thakur that Singh was convicted for murder in two cases while faced murder charge in two other cases, but the high court still let him out on bail. The SC then ordered the state DGP to “immediately ensure the arrest” of Singh.
