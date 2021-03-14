Vaani Kapoor looks bombtastic in silver sequinned mini dress at new shoot
- For a new shoot, Vaani Kapoor donned a stunning silver sequinned dress with which she went sans-accessories and channelled a fierce vibe with her makeup.
If you still do not have a sexy sequinned number in your wardrobe, what are you waiting for? Be it sarees or dresses, the sequence works everywhere and that is what Bollywood divas have been teaching us in their stunning Manish Malhotra sequinned six yards and their mini dresses. Vaani Kapoor is one of them too. The War actor recently made headlines as she shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous sequinned dress.
The images that we are talking about show the actor wearing a silver mini dress by the designer Akanksha Gajria. The sequinned strapless number featured a plunging neckline and its bodycon silhouette flaunted Vaani's enviable curves. The 32-year-old took the correct decision of going sans-accessories with the dress. Vaani's glam channelled a fierce vibe and we are in love with it.
Her makeup included smokey eyes with smudged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, bronzed cheeks a nude glossy lip completed with lots of highlighter. She even let her slick middle-parted hair down giving her a mermaid look. The actor shared the images on her Instagram account with a saying be Aesop. It read, "lest you lose the substance by grasping at the shadow.- Aesop (sic)."
Vaani Kapoor has an extremely broad style sense which includes everything from six yards of elegance to evening gowns and athleisure. Check out some of her looks that we have bookmarked:
On the work front, Vaani Kapoor has completed the shooting of Bell Bottom. The film that is set to release in May 2021 also stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects even include Shamshera in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Vaani will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.
