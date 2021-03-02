Vaani Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in emerald sleeveless velvet kurta-sharara

With three releases lined up for this year including Shamshera, Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is often caught on camera, making sartorial impressions and her recent set of alluring pictures in ethnic look were no different. Raising the bar of ethnic fashion this season, Vaani stunned in a sharara set from Anita Dongre and we are bookmarking this opulent look for the next wedding.

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared a slew of pictures featuring her in an olive green sleeveless velvet kurta and sharara. Made of rayon and silk, the velvet kurta came with a boat neck and was embellished with traditional gota patti, dori, pearl, zardosi, cut dana and sequins work.

The sharara too was made of rayon and silk and the look was teamed with a nylon net dupatta. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, smokey eye makeup and filled-in eyebrows.

Opting to go sans jewellery to let her outfit do the maximum talking, Vaani accessorised her look with a tiny silver bindi only. She completed her attire with a pair of nude-coloured high heel stilettos.

Looking elegant beyond words, Vaani struck candid poses for the camera and captioned the pictures, “Painting my canvas with ethnicity (sic).”

Vaani’s sharara set is credited to Zaida set of Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The velvet ensemble originally costs ₹1,50,000 on the designer website.

Vaani Kapoor’s sharara set from Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand(anitadongre.com)

The sharara set looks straight out of a royal Rajasthani closet which is the case with most of Anita’s collection as the leading designer’s work are influenced by her early summer holidays spent growing up in Jaipur, even though she is currently based out of Mumbai. Vaani Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

