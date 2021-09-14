News updates from HT: Air India cancels Delhi flight after plane hits bird and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air India cancels Delhi flight after plane hits bird before take-off from Raipur

A Delhi-bound didn’t take off after hitting a bird while ascending on runway at Chhattisgarh’s Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on Tuesday, officials said. Read More

Saudi foreign minister visiting India, Taliban and Afghanistan are priority

Saudi Arabia foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud is expected to visit India this weekend to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan even as Qatar has taken lead in diplomatically engaging Kabul and towards legitimising the Taliban. Read More

'Can't make exception': SC junks plea seeking Covid ex-gratia for lawyers' kin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking a direction that compensation of ₹50 lakh each should be granted to family member of lawyers below 60 years of age who died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or any other manner. Read More

‘There have been no talks on split captaincy, let's focus on the T20 World Cup’: Rajeev Shukla

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has reacted to the rumours about changes in Team India’s leadership in the shorter formats. Read More

Met Gala 2021: Megan Fox burns the red carpet in sexy red lace-up gown with thigh-slit

Met Gala 2021: After serving one of her most iconic sartorial moments at the MTV Video Music Awards with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to attend the annual Met Gala 2021. Read More

Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddhartha Basu reacts as viewer claims ‘wrong question and answer’ were shown

Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddhartha Basu responded to a viewer who claimed that the ‘wrong’ answer to one of the questions asked on Monday’s episode of KBC 13 was shown as correct. Read More

Kia Sonet finds one lakh takers in a year since launch

Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has hit a major sales milestone within a year of its launch. The Korean carmaker has announced that it has sold one lakh units of the Sonet SUV so far since its launch last year. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON