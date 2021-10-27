News updates from HT: Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political party today and all the latest news

Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political party today

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is on Wednesday likely to launch a new political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, according to people familiar with the developments. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No fresh Covid cases in 9 of Maharashtra’s 36 districts

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,201 new Covid-19 cases, 786 of these from just five districts including Mumbai (island and suburban), Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar. Read more

No precision to determine income cutoff for quota

In matters of reservation, there cannot be mathematical precision to determine an income ceiling to identify the poor, the Union government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, justifying its decision to introduce 10% quota for people coming from families with annual income of less than ₹8 lakh. Read more

More than 700 Olympic community members still in Afghanistan after US pullout

The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday more than 700 members of its community remain in danger in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira Rajput's co-ord shirt and shorts worth ₹16k prove she is still in beach mode, see pics

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, is still not out of the Maldives state of mind. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to post pictures of herself dressed in beach-ready attire. Read more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit their manager together amid rumours of December wedding, fans wonder what's cooking

After sharing hugs at Sardar Udham screening, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office on Tuesday night. The two actors are rumoured to be dating. Read more

Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Amir involved in ugly slugfest on Twitter over India-Pakistan matches

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In what appeared to be a banter at the beginning soon turned into an ugly slugfest between Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir. The noted India spinner and the former Pakistan pacer launched a no-holds-barred verbal attack on each other on Twitter late on Tuesday night on the backdrop of Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India in a T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai. Read more

Range Rover 2022, Land Rover's most luxurious SUV ever, breaks cover

Jaguar Land Rover has officially taken the covers off the fifth generation Range Rover SUV which now comes with a new look, new engine options and loaded with new technology with features galore. Read more

Watch| Daughter of former Indonesian president converts to Hinduism from Islam

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}