No fresh Covid-19 cases in nine of Maharashtra’s 36 districts

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,201 new Covid-19 cases, 786 of these from just five districts including Mumbai (island and suburban), Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Of the 36 districts in the state, nine recorded zero fresh cases, while 24 recorded zero Covid related deaths on Tuesday. Mumbai logged 293 new cases followed by 217 in Pune district and 192 in Ahmednagar.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the cases were high in urban areas due to the population density.

“Mumbai and Pune have a high population density and hence they have a higher number of cases compared to other districts. However, we have been able to contain Covid across Maharashtra because of which many districts are now showing nil cases and deaths,” he said.

On Monday, the state reported 889 new Covid-19 cases, which was the lowest in the last 511 days.

Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said this was due to the prevailing festive season.

“Cases have reduced in rural pockets as there is lot of space and social distancing is possible. Opening of trains as well as theatres and amusement parks will also result in a minor surge. However, the situation is under control,” he added.

Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts reported no new Covid-19 cases.

Similarly, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Dhule , Jalgaon and Nandurbar logged zero Covid deaths. The state’s tally of Covid cases has reached 6,605,051, and the death toll has touched 140,060. Pune has recorded the maximum deaths (19,579), followed by Mumbai (16,225) and Thane (11,419).

With 293 new cases and five deaths recorded on Tuesday, Mumbai’s case tally stands at 755,063 and death toll at 16,225. The state conducted 102,048 tests on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 22,981, including 6,837 in Pune, the highest in the state, followed by Mumbai and Thane with 4,936 and 3,559 cases respectively.