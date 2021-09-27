News updates from HT: Amid Bharat Bandh, Tikait says haven’t sealed anything and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As Bharat Bandh begins, Rakesh Tikait says haven’t sealed anything

As a 10-hour Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the three central farm laws began on Monday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said they have not sealed anything and emergency vehicles are being allowed to ply on the roads.

80 BJP leaders, TMC bigwigs to hit Bhawanipore streets for final campaign

With campaign for the September 30 bypoll for Kolkata's Bhawanipore assembly seat scheduled to end at 5 pm on Monday, as many as 80 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will hit the streets to give one final push to generate support for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, while several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and ministers will bat for chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the finale.

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block rail tracks, roads in Punjab

The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) from 6am to 4pm to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government evoked a total response in Barnala district of Punjab on Monday.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases daily average dropped significantly in September

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant fall in the average daily Covid-19 cases, helping the state government in easing the curbs and opening up schools, religious places and theatres.

Germany polls: Country heads into unknown as rivals scramble to lead next govt

Germany headed into a period of unpredictability Monday after a close election saw both main parties claim the right to lead Europe's biggest economy, leaving the question of who will succeed Angela Merkel wide open.

Varun Dhawan does backbend yoga with Janhvi Kapoor at Malaika Arora's studio: Boys do yoga too

If you follow your favourite celebrities on social media, you must have seen yoga that has become the go-to fitness routine for many stars. From Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh and Alia Bhatt, celebrities often share pictures and videos of themselves doing yoga.

Harshal Patel’s maiden IPL hat-trick that floored Mumbai Indians’ batting in Dubai – WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday pulled off a terrific 54-run win against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell bagged the Player of the Match award for scoring a fifty and then picking up a couple of crucial wickets.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make surprise trip to Jodhpur ahead of Shamshera actor's birthday, see pics

Ahead of his 39th birthday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed in Jodhpur. Paparazzi from the city took to Instagram and shared pictures of the couple walking out of the airport.

Watch| PM Modi inspects new Parliament building construction site at night