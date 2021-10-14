News updates from HT: Amit Shah's 'surgical strike' comment rattles Pakistan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pakistan reacts to Amit Shah's 'surgical strike' comment, says it's peace-loving

Pakistan on Thursday said it is a peace-loving country but will not spare any effort to thwart any ‘aggressive design’ of India. The comments came after Union home minister Amit Shah referred to surgical strike in his speech in Goa. Read more

‘Full faith in Congress president,’ says Navjot Sidhu after AICC meeting

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met All India Congress Committee president Harish Rawat and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal at the AICC office in Delhi and discussed his concerns regarding the party’s organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Congress. Read more

India backs WHO move for new expert group to probe origins of Covid-19 pandemic

India on Thursday backed the World Health Organization (WHO)’s decision to create an expert group to examine the origins of new pathogens, including the Coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and said all countries should cooperate with the probe. Read more

Rashmi Rocket movie review: Taapsee Pannu needs to start making better choices, like yesterday

In Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket, the heroine gets a shocking slap on her face. Now if you, like myself, could not stop gushing about her after watching Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, let me tell you that the similarities between the two movies end right there. Read more

‘It was in nice manner, if that makes sense’: Anderson on rivalry with Kohli

Veteran England pacer James Anderson revealed that the battle between him and India skipper Virat Kohli this year was so far the best in his career. The 39-year-old sent Kohli packing on a golden duck in the opening Test of the five-match series, which was played in August. Read more

Nora Fatehi flaunts hot workout look during indoor cycling. Health perks inside

If there is one leg or cardio workout that is loved by all women, it has to be an indoor cycling session and Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is no different. Read more

Why Pak PM Imran Khan is refusing to endorse Gen Bajwa choice for new ISI chief

A big row has erupted in Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan's office did not issue the notification over the appointment of new DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum announced by Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa. Watch here

