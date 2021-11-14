News updates from HT: Army chief leaves for Israel to boost defence ties and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army chief Gen Naravane heads to Israel to boost defence ties

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday left for Israel on a five-day official visit to discuss avenues for enhancing bilateral defence relations. Read More

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits back at Amit Shah’s JAM jibe

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah for his JAM jibe in Azamgarh and said he would reply to JAM with butter. Read More

Army to get firepower boost in mountains with more M777 guns

The Indian Army is set to scale up its capabilities with more M777 ultra-light howitzers that can be swiftly deployed and redeployed in mountains. Read More

Rani Mukerji says she couldn’t get ‘pita wali feeling’ for Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara, got scolded by Yash Chopra

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday, Rani Mukerji said that she and Shah Rukh Khan could not stop laughing while shooting for Veer-Zaara. Read More

Yami Gautam is fashion goals for bridal trousseau in ₹1 lakh red silk lehenga

Symbolic of of passionate love and seduction, the colour red is powerful in traditional cultures and Bollywood actor Yami Gautam's viral ethnic pictures from latest photoshoot are enough to back our claim. Read More

UK: Protestor hijacks mic at COP26 stage amid disappointment over climate pact

After lengthy negotiations, a climate agreement was finally inked at the COP26 summit in UK's Glasgow. Watch

