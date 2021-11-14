Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Yami Gautam is fashion goals for bridal trousseau in 1 lakh red silk lehenga
fashion

Yami Gautam is fashion goals for bridal trousseau in 1 lakh red silk lehenga

After slaying in a sexy red ruffle dress, newly-wed Bollywood actor Yami Gautam continues to impress fashion enthusiasts with her love for red, this time with her ethnic style in a red silk lehenga worth 131,800
Yami Gautam is fashion goals for bridal trousseau in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh red silk lehenga(Instagram/yamigautam)
Yami Gautam is fashion goals for bridal trousseau in 1 lakh red silk lehenga(Instagram/yamigautam)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Symbolic of of passionate love and seduction, the colour red is powerful in traditional cultures and Bollywood actor Yami Gautam's viral ethnic pictures from latest photoshoot are enough to back our claim. After slaying in a sexy red ruffle dress, the newly-wed diva continues to impress fashion enthusiasts with her love for red, this time with her ethnic style in a red silk lehenga.

Taking to her social media handle, Yami shared two pictures which gave a glimpse of her sartorial elegance as she turned fashion goals for bridal trousseau. The pictures featured Yami donning a half sleeves red blouse that draws from the Rajasthani choli. 

Made of mota silk fabric, the blouse sported ‘aari’ embroidery piping in angoori highlighting the form. Yami teamed it with a ravishing red silk lehenga that came with hand-emboirdered peacock motifs in zarozi and sported diagonal striped gota border at the hem.

Layering her attire with a red organza odhani, Yami was seen wearing a red alta on her barefoot. Accessorising her look with a maang tikka from Parekh Ornaments, Yami added a tinge of vermillion between her mid-parted tresses for that “married woman” look as per the Hindu customs.

Wearing a dab of red lipstick, Yami amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, metallic brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera while seated on a chair, Yami simply captioned the pictures with a red heart.

+

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Raw Mango, that boasts of creating new conversations in textile, culture and politics through a range of sarees, garments and objects. The red silk lehenga originally costs 1,31,800 on the designer website.

 

Yami Gautam's red silk lehenga from Raw Mango(rawmango.com)
Yami Gautam's red silk lehenga from Raw Mango(rawmango.com)

 

Yami Gautam was styled by fashion stylist Manisha Melwani.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yami gautam fashion style trends silk lehenga + 4 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out