Rani Mukerji says she couldn’t get ‘pita wali feeling’ for Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara, got scolded by Yash Chopra

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday, Rani Mukerji said that she and Shah Rukh Khan could not stop laughing while shooting for Veer-Zaara. She appeared in the second half of the film, where Shah Rukh was shown to be an old man languishing in jail on false charges, and she played his lawyer.

Rani said that she had always done romantic scenes with Shah Rukh and there he was in front of her, in the get-up of an old man, with white hair and a thick white beard. She revealed that they kept laughing until director Yash Chopra gave them a scolding.

“Ab main Shah Rukh ke saath scene karoon toh mujhe unki aankhon mein dekh ke romance karna hai. Ab woh nahi kar sakte kyunki mujhe pita wali feeling laani hai, unko beti wali feeling laani hai, aur woh ho hi nahi rahi hai humse (If I do a scene with Shah Rukh, I want to look into his eyes and romance him. That’s not possible because we have to evoke a father-daughter feeling and we both could not do that),” she said.

“Hum dono se nahi ho rahi hai. Aur hum hase jaa rahe hai. Finally, Yash uncle ne itna daanta hume, hum dono itne ghabra gaye ki humne bola, ‘Nahi nahi, abhi hume theek se karni padegi.’ But woh time pe itna mushkil hua tha (We both could not do it. We kept laughing. Finally, Yash uncle scolded us so much that we got nervous and vowed to do it properly. But at that time, it was very difficult),” she added.

Veer-Zaara, which also starred Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta, won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the National Film Awards in 2004.