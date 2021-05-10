News updates from HT: Himanta Biswa Sarma assures people of a pro-active govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Himanta promises pro-active govt; says Covid-19 control in Assam top priority

Assam’s new chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday assured people of the state a pro-active government that will work for them round the clock. Read More

Lalu urges PM to ensure free Covid vaccination for all

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce free Covid vaccination for all. Read More

After the second wave, decoding the government’s economic plan

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has hit India’s nascent economic recovery. Read More

Shikhar Dhawan aces opener’s test run, India middle-order work in progress ahead of T20 World Cup

“Top of the table…” Shikhar Dhawan’s glee burst forth in his Instagram post on May 2. Read More

Mercedes EQT Concept electric van breaks cover

German carmaker Mercedes Benz has taken the covers off the EQT Concept electric van, its ninth model in the EQ line-up of vehicles. Read More

Shahid Kapoor shares ‘picture of happiness’, positive essence by Turkish artist

Art lovers who who knew and appreciated the Turkish artist, Abidin Dino, can vouch for the diversity and versatility represented by his artwork in a dazzling array of creativity and this Monday. Read More

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream. Read

Empathetic gestures by JRD Tata make for some of the most inspiring stories. And this story shared by the brand custodian of Tata group, Harish Bhat is a precious addition to that treasure trove of stories. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan shuts down 'everyday abuse', lists down all his charitable efforts, says it's 'embarrassing'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, addressed the slew of negative comments that celebrities are being subjected to, with regard to their charitable efforts during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Read More