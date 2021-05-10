Lalu urges PM to ensure free Covid vaccination for all

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce free Covid vaccination for all. He also said there should be a uniform pricing of vaccine for both the Centre and the states.

Out on bail after spending nearly 40 months in jail after his conviction in fodder scam cases, the RJD chief was making his first statement where he spoke in favour of free vaccination.

Citing the success of polio vaccination drive during the stint of HD Deve Gowda as the prime minister, Yadav said the Centre had conducted record vaccination among children then. “At that time, when the country lacked facility and sensitisation towards healthcare, around 127 million children were administered polio vaccine in a single-day drive on January 8, 1997. This is still a world record,” he said.

The then JD-led government faced many difficulties, “but the government overcame all the obstacles with its firm determination...It is unfortunate that the present government being led by one with the reputation of being Vishwaguru is unable to arrange the required number of vaccines even after charging the common people for the jabs,” he said.

The Centre drew flak from the Supreme Court as well for differential pricing of Covid vaccine for the Centre and the state governments. Chief ministers of many non-BJP government have also been alleging non-availability of sufficient vaccines to carry on intensive drives.

Earlier on Sunday, Prasad held a virtual meeting with the party leaders from his RS member daughter Misa Bharti’s residence and urged them to set up Covid care centres in their respective areas.