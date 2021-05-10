Shahid Kapoor shares ‘picture of happiness’, positive essence by Turkish artist

Art lovers who who knew and appreciated the Turkish artist, Abidin Dino, can vouch for the diversity and versatility represented by his artwork in a dazzling array of creativity and this Monday, it found an admirer in Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. As many battle the coronavirus pandemic while others help in fetching the scarce Covid-19 resources for the patients in India, hope and positivity are lost amid the gloom which is when Shahid’s message tried to dispel some of the surrounding sorrows.

Taking to his social media handle, Shahid shared the “picture of happiness” painted by the Istanbul-born artist. The Turkish title is Mutluluğun Resmi which translates to ‘Official Happiness’.

“PICTURE OF HAPPINESS: NAZIM HIKMAT The great Turkish poet - once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS (sic),” Shahid quipped in the caption. He added, “He drew a picture of a whole family - cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member's face! (sic).”

Elaborating on his own take on the emotion, Shahid shared, “Happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings… (sic)” and we are definitely taking a leaf out of this positivity as we enter another work week.

Born in 1913 in Istanbul, Abidin Dino was a pioneer in modern Turkish art who is known for his abstract compositions influenced by many art movements. His artistic productions are displayed in museums around the world from Turkey to France, the US, Algeria and beyond.

During his exile in Paris, he ended up working with legendary artists of the time such as Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall. He died on December 7, 1993, due to cancer at the age of eighty.

