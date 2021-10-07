News updates from HT: At 109.25 a litre, petrol price crosses all-time high in Mumbai and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol price crosses all-time high in Mumbai

The petrol price crossed the all-time high in Mumbai on Thursday. A litre of petrol was priced at Rs.109.25 and diesel at Rs.99.55 in the city. Read More

Jharkhand Congress workers on way to Kheri stopped at UP border

Jharkhand Congress workers led by state chief Rajesh Thakur en route to Lakhimpur Kheri from Ranchi were stopped at Windhamganj on UP-Jharkhand border in the early hours on Thursday. Read More

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi sticks to her demand, says Union minister must resign

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday reiterated her demand for the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra whose son allegedly ran over an SUV on protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Read More

IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI vs RR: With Playoffs berth in near sight, will Morgan make any changes?

It's all come down to this last game for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Despite sitting fourth in the points table currently, they are yet to seal their IPL 2021 Playoffs spot. Read More

When Shah Rukh Khan said Salman Khan will always be there if his family is ‘in trouble’, watch emotional video

An old video from Salman Khan’s game show, Dus Ka Dum, is now going viral. Read More

Ranveer Singh loves Arunachal Pradesh kid’s rendition of Apna Time Aayega, Deepika Padukone reacts

A video of a kid performing a rendition of the famous song Apna Time Aayega has wowed people, including actor Ranveer Singh. Read More

Windows 11 slows down Ryzen CPUs by up to 15% but a fix is coming, says AMD

The Windows 11 update arrived earlier this week and like every new major software release, bugs and issues have begun to show up. Read More

Navratri 2021: A nutritionist tells us what to eat while fasting

Navratri 2021 is here and the days of fasting and feasting have just begun. A satvik meal is best during your fasting period while deep fried food should be avoided. Read More

Mahindra opens bookings for XUV700 SUV. Details here

Mahindra has opened bookings for the XUV700 SUV today ahead of its launch in the Indian car market in the upcoming festive period. Read More

Pakistan earthquake: At least 20 dead, hundreds injured after roofs collapsed

At least 20 people were killed after a massive earthquake hit Pakistan on Thursday. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON