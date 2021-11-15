News updates from HT: 'Attack not on me but Hindu religion', says Salman Khurshid and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Attack not on me but on Hindu religion, says Salman Khurshid after house vandalised

Former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Monday described as an attack ‘not on me but on Hindu religion,’ what he said was vandalisation of his house in Nainital, which took place in the backdrop of the ongoing controversy over his recent book, in which he equated Hindutva with terrorist groups such as the ISIS and Boko Haram. Read more

‘Cryptocurrency cannot be stopped but must be regulated’, concludes Parliamentary Standing Committee

At the meeting on crypto convened by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, the various stakeholders reportedly came to the conclusion that “cryptocurrency cannot be stopped” but it has to be “regulated”, government sources told reporters on Monday. Read more

'He knows exactly what he needs to do' - KL Rahul on Hardik Pandya's exclusion from T20I series against New Zealand

Among notable absentees from the T20I squad named, for the impending three-match series against New Zealand at home, is all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was part of the T20 World Cup squad. However, vice-captain KL Rahul feels that Hardik is a "smart cricketer" and that he knows how he can make a comeback into the squad for the next series. Read more

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are married, share first pics as husband and wife; Priyanka Chopra cannot stop crying

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are married after dating each other for 11 years. The couple tied the knot in Chandigarh on Monday. Read more

Menopause can cause depression. Here are symptoms to watch out for

Menopause is the time that marks the end of your menstrual cycle and occurs after you don't get periods for 12 months. A transformative time for women, it usually happens between mid 40s to early 50s. Read more

