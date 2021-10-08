Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: BJP MP, former CM's son booked for rioting in Kawardha violence case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Chhattisgarh police imposed curfew in Kawardha town of Kabirdham district after violence broke out over flags put up by people from two communities.
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 05:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Kawardha violence: BJP MP, former CM's son booked for rioting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Santosh Pandey and former lawmaker Abhishek Singh were on Friday booked for rioting and damage to property in connection with the communal violence in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha town on Tuesday, a police officer said. Read More

PM Modi speaks to Japan PM, discusses enhancing cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida after which he tweeted to say that he hopes to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Read More

Tata Sons to take over Air India, wins bid at 18,000 crore

Tata Sons has emerged as the winner in the Air India bidding at 18,000 crore and will be taking over the debt-laden airline. Read More

Plan to induct strategist Prashant Kishor into Congress hits roadblock

'My son is innocent', reiterates minister Ajay Mishra amid row over violence

Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court convicts Ansal brothers for tampering evidence 

Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T1 terminal from Oct 31
