'India don't even need to peak. They can just play normally and beat Pakistan': Aaqib Javed ahead of T20 World Cup tie

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that Pakistan would have to dish out a performance that is even better than their best if they are to beat India at the T20 World Cup. The two teams will meet for the first time in international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England in Dubai on October 24, and as all eyes are on the mother of all battles to resume, Javed has given India the edge.

The fast bowler who claimed against a hat-trick against India back in the 1990s, believes that even if India are not to play their best brand of cricket, they can still enhance their World Cup record against Pakistan and called Kohli's team to lift the ICC trophy. Just for the record, India lead Pakistan 12-0 in World Cups, winning seven games at the 50-over World Cup and five in the T20 format.

“For India, they don’t need to peak. They can just play normally, to their strengths and still beat Pakistan. But if Pakistan are to win, they have to play better than their best cricket that day. So at the moment, they appear the favourites. India have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul… so many match-winners. Jasprit Bumrah is such a terrific bowler. If you look at their overall team, they look favourites to win the World Cup,” Javed told Sana Ajmal on her YouTube channel.

Javed, however, has not entirely ruled out Pakistan's chances but asserts that the PCB would require to make a few changes to the squad if the team is to beat India for the first time ever in a World Cup match. One of the additions he mentioned was that of Fakhar Zaman, the destructive left-handed batsman who scored a century in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, allowing Pakistan to beat India in the summit clash.

"Although India are favourites to beat Pakistan, things can turn out slightly different on that day. If Pakistan are to win, they need to make a few changes to their squad. For example, Fakhar Zaman should definitely be brought in because some players always perform well against certain teams.

"For Pakistan, the T20 World Cup is one thing and playing India is another altogether. Fakhar played an aggressive innings at the Champions Trophy. If he is included and he fires, Babar Rizwan scores some runs, Babar gets going, or even someone like Hafeez makes a mark, these four batsmen can score against quality bowling in pressure situations."

Not only the batting, Javed gave a decent chance to Pakistan's fast to come good and asserts that if the likes of Afridi, Hasan Ali and others come good, the world might be in for a surprise on October 24.

"In the bowling department, on a good day, we have Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan. So the bowling is decent which can even surprise. But on that day, you best batsmen and strike bowlers will have to perform exceptionally well," the former pacer added.