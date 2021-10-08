BCCI provides official update on Team India's new T20 World Cup jersey

The Indian cricket team would be sporting a brand-new jersey for their campaign at the T20 World Cup. The navy-blue pattern that the team has been sporting since the start of the Australia series late last year, will finally make way for a fresh piece of clothing, the launch date of which has been picked as October 13, next Wednesday, the BCCI announced on Friday.

The jersey will be launched by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team. "The moment we've all been waiting for! Join us for the big reveal on 13th October only on @mpl_sport. Are you excited?," the BCCI tweeted.

Fans would be hoping a return of their favourite traditional blue colour which has become synonymous with Indian cricket. The dark blue jersey which the players have been sporting since December of 2021 is similar India's 1992 World Cup jersey. Although, the initial plan was to use the pattern only for the T20 series against Australia, the Indian team persisted with it until the home series against England.

On October 13, the second IPL qualifier will be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator in Sharjah.