News updates from HT: BJP MP Varun Gandhi tests Covid +ve after visit to Pilibhit and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
BJP MP Varun Gandhi(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 12:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi writes about ‘third wave & election’ after testing positive for Covid

Varun Gandhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, said on Sunday that he was infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with fairly strong symptoms. Read more

Kashmir journalist arrested for ‘anti-national’ activities

A journalist has been arrested in Kashmir for allegedly uploading a protest video of the family of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, who was killed in an encounter with security forces earlier this week, his organisation said on Saturday. Read more 

Watch: Sikh driver assaulted in New York; India takes up matter with U.S

India has reacted strongly to the assault of an Indian-origin Sikh taxi driver in New York and sought action against the accused. Read more 

'We are very late in reacting to it': Ex-IND selector highlights major issue in India selection; 'Are they doing enough?

Team India faced a seven-wicket loss against South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg, as the Proteas registered a series-leveling victory. Read more

Katrina Kaif snuggles with Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate one month of marriage, Neha Dhupia says ‘gorgeous couple’

Katrina Kaif shared a cosy photo with her husband Vicky Kaushal as they celebrated one month of marriage. Read more 

Kareena Kapoor's chic sweater worth 1k for outing with Jeh and Karisma Kapoor is winter look you need

Kareena Kapoor slayed in a chic beige sweater and leather pants for an outing with Jeh and Karisma Kapoor. Read more

bjp varun gandhi covid-19
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
